US says open to further talks with Iran about Iraq

US Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns met with Iranian officials briefly on Monday on the sidelines of wider talks in Vienna

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 18 June 2014 12:13 PM

The US State Department said on Tuesday that it is open to further talks with Iran about the instability in Iraq but that any such discussions are likely to take place at a lower level.

US Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns met with Iranian officials briefly on Monday on the sidelines of wider talks in Vienna between Iran and six major powers about Tehran's nuclear program.

"We're open to continuing our engagement with the Iranians, just as we are engaging with other regional players on the threat posed by ISIL in Iraq," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, referring the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militant group.

"It is likely ... those discussions would happen at a lower level. We don't expect further conversations with Iran on this issue in Vienna. Those talks will focus on the nuclear issue for the remainder of the week," the spokeswoman also told reporters.

ISIL militants have routed Baghdad's army and seized the north of the country in the past week, threatening to dismember Iraq and unleash all-out sectarian warfare.

Related:

Stories

Iraqi Islamists' gains pose challenge to al Qaeda leader

Meltdown in Iraq: The new battle for Baghdad

Qatar blames Iraqi government for rebel advance

Saudi Arabia rejects foreign interference in Iraq

Pentagon orders aircraft carrier to Gulf to add Iraq military option

Obama warns of US action as jihadists push on Baghdad

US focus is on boosting Iraqi forces, not air strikes

Galleries
Iraq crisis: Arab foreign ministers to meet in Saudi Arabia

Iraq crisis: Arab foreign ministers to meet in Saudi Arabia

Videos

EU and Arab League condemn

EU and Arab League condemn "wave of terrorist attacks" in Iraq

Companies

U.S. Department of State

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking