US State Dept approves $319m Kuwait airbase deal

US Army Corps of Engineers will provide construction-related services for the development of Kuwait's Al Mubarak Airbase

By Fatima De La Cerna
  • Sunday, 9 April 2017 2:40 PM
Kuwait's Al Mubarak Airbase will feature hangars, training facilities, barracks, and warehouses.

Kuwait's Al Mubarak Airbase will feature hangars, training facilities, barracks, and warehouses.

The US State Department has approved a proposed military sale of construction-related services to the government of Kuwait for its Al Mubarak Airbase.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced that the GCC country has requested design, procurement, and construction services for key airfield facilities, Construction Week reported.

According to DSCA, the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will be the principal organisation that handles the development, which has a projected value of $319m.

USACE will reportedly provide project management, engineering services, technical support, facility and infrastructure assessments, surveys, planning, programming, design, acquisition, contract administration, and construction management, among other technical services.

The project will cover infrastructure required to have a fully functioning airbase, including a main operations centre, hangars, training facilities, barracks, warehouses, and support facilities.

In its statement, DSCA noted: “The proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by supporting the infrastructure needs of a friendly country, which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.”

The agency added: “The new airbase will ensure the continued readiness of the Kuwait Air Force and allow for the continued education of current and future Kuwait Air Force personnel.

“The construction of this airbase will enable Kuwait to enhance the operational effectiveness of its military and promote security and stability throughout Kuwait. Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this additional capability into its armed forces.”

DSCA, however, clarified that while approval has been given to the proposal, no sale has been concluded or finalised.

Related:

Stories

Gulf States to maintain defence spending despite oil price slump

Kuwait eyes $37m US deal for bombing guidance kit

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Kuwait confirms plans to buy 28 Boeing F-18 jets

US approves possible sale of $30bn defence aircraft to Qatar, Kuwait

United States approves $194m radar sale to Kuwait

US approves $8bn fighter jet sales to Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain

Also in Construction

Work on Kuwait's $4bn smart city to start in 2019

Phase 1 of Bahrain's Water Garden City 'nears completion'

Also in Kuwait

Gulf's $24bn bond bonanza meets cash need in cheap oil era

Potential Kuwait terror attack foiled

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Rail has the potential to dramatically affect Gulf economies...

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking