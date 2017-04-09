US State Dept approves $319m Kuwait airbase deal

The US State Department has approved a proposed military sale of construction-related services to the government of Kuwait for its Al Mubarak Airbase.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced that the GCC country has requested design, procurement, and construction services for key airfield facilities, Construction Week reported.

According to DSCA, the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will be the principal organisation that handles the development, which has a projected value of $319m.

USACE will reportedly provide project management, engineering services, technical support, facility and infrastructure assessments, surveys, planning, programming, design, acquisition, contract administration, and construction management, among other technical services.

The project will cover infrastructure required to have a fully functioning airbase, including a main operations centre, hangars, training facilities, barracks, warehouses, and support facilities.

In its statement, DSCA noted: “The proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by supporting the infrastructure needs of a friendly country, which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.”

The agency added: “The new airbase will ensure the continued readiness of the Kuwait Air Force and allow for the continued education of current and future Kuwait Air Force personnel.

“The construction of this airbase will enable Kuwait to enhance the operational effectiveness of its military and promote security and stability throughout Kuwait. Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this additional capability into its armed forces.”

DSCA, however, clarified that while approval has been given to the proposal, no sale has been concluded or finalised.