US urges Qatar and Saudi-led group to 'lower rhetoric'

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attempts to soothe fraying tempers, following days of telephone diplomacy

By AFP
  • Monday, 26 June 2017 8:46 AM
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (Getty Images)

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (Getty Images)

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Sunday for a "lowering of rhetoric" between Qatar and a four-nation group led by Saudi Arabia after Doha denounced their sweeping list of demands.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt want Qatar to meet their 13-point ultimatum - ostensibly aimed at fighting extremism and terrorism - in return for an end to a nearly three-week-old diplomatic and trade "blockade" of the emirate.

But Qatar on Saturday rejected the demands as unrealistic, calling the blockade "illegal." Its ally Turkey joined in, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying on Sunday that the ultimatum was "against international law."

Tillerson attempted to soothe fraying tempers in a statement Sunday, following days of telephone diplomacy with Riyadh and Doha.

The diplomatic tiff, which some observers believe President Donald Trump might have encouraged through his full-throated support for Saudi Arabia during a recent visit, could threaten the future of a huge US air base in Qatar.

"While some of the elements will be very difficult for Qatar to meet, there are significant areas which provide a basis for ongoing dialogue leading to resolution," Tillerson said, urging the countries to "sit together and continue this conversation."

"We believe our allies and partners are stronger when they are working together towards one goal which we all agree is stopping terrorism and countering extremism," he said. "A lowering of rhetoric would also help ease the tension."

Qatar insists that the moves against it have more to do with long-standing differences than with the fight against extremism.

The four Arab governments delivered the ultimatum on Thursday. The document has been widely leaked and the demands are sweeping.

They include the closure of Al-Jazeera television, which neighboring countries accuse of fomenting regional strife; and a call for Doha to cut ties to groups including the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamic State organization, Al-Qaeda and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

Qatar has also been asked to hand over opposition figures wanted by the four countries, to downgrade diplomatic ties with Iran, and to shut a Turkish military base.

Related:

Stories

UAE says US, European guarantees needed to solve Gulf crisis

UAE warns Qatar to take demands seriously or face 'divorce'

UAE minister says Qatar's isolation could last 'years'

Saudis, allies have list of demands to Qatar: US

Qatar sees 'decline in job opportunities' amid GCC row

Galleries
In pictures: Trump in Saudi Arabia for first overseas trip

In pictures: Trump in Saudi Arabia for first overseas trip

Companies

US State Department

Also in Politics & Economics

US Supreme Court reinstates part of Trump travel ban

Bahrain accuses Qatar of 'military escalation'

Also in UAE

Warehouses 'destroyed' in Sharjah industrial blaze

UAE budget carrier to launch Somaliland flights in July

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudi Arabia's new heir leads revolution of powerful millennials

Saudi Arabia's new heir leads revolution of powerful millennials

Why the youngest crown prince in living memory represents a broader...

Three things to watch as Saudi Arabia names new heir to throne

Three things to watch as Saudi Arabia names new heir to throne

Yemen, the Saudi economy and the Qatar-Gulf crisis will be high...

How Mohammed bin Salman rose to become Saudi Arabia's most influential figure

How Mohammed bin Salman rose to become Saudi Arabia's most influential figure

Profile: New heir to Saudi throne holds power beyond his years...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking