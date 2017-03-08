VAT revenue may be equally split by UAE gov’t, 7 emirates

5% VAT is set to be implemented across the GCC from January 2018

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Wednesday, 8 March 2017 2:09 PM

Revenue collected from value-added tax (VAT) is likely to be equally shared between the UAE federal government and each of the seven emirates, according to a new report.

The five percent VAT will come into effect across the Gulf countries from January 1, 2018.

In its 2017 Sharjah report, released on Tuesday, Oxford Business Group (OBG) quoted Mathias Angonin, sovereign risk group lead analyst, Moody’s Investors Service Middle East, as saying, “he understood an agreement had been reached under which taxes will be collected by the country’s emirates, which will keep half of the revenues while passing the other half on to the federal government.”

Moody’s declined to comment further on the statement when contacted by Arabian Business, which has approached the UAE Ministry of Finance for a comment.

The OBG report said the federal government expects VAT to bring in around $3.3 billion (AED12bn) across the country in the first year of implementation, rising to between $4.9bn (AED18bn) and $5.5bn (AED20bn) in 2019.

On Tuesday, Fitch-subsidiary BMI Consultancy said there is a possibility that the VAT law in each GCC country will differ slightly at the country level.

“This means the amount of revenue raised, details on product exemptions and the costs to growth will vary across the GCC. We expect the UAE will be the most affected by the introduction of VAT given its larger consumer base, as the country will raise 2.1 percent of GDP from the tax, compared to 1.1 percent in Qatar and 2.0 percent in Kuwait,” the consultancy added.

Related:

Stories

"UAE will be the most affected by the introduction of VAT", says BMI

GCC firms warned over risks from 2018 VAT launch

UAE forecast to see biggest fiscal uplift in GCC from VAT

Six Gulf nations aiming for simultaneous VAT adoption in January

Companies in UAE can register for VAT from October, says finance ministry

Companies

Oxford Business Group

Also in Banking & Finance

UAE's Mubadala still mulling plan to invest in huge tech fund

French bank mulls stake sale in Banque Saudi Fransi

Also in UAE

Dubai Opera offers La Boheme tickets for AED1

Emirates presses ahead with US-Athens route launch despite protests

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Soft money: will cash transactions soon be a thing of the past?

Soft money: will cash transactions soon be a thing of the past?

The rapid digitisation of banking in the UAE is enabling robots...

Oman gains breathing space with jumbo $5bn bond sale

Oman gains breathing space with jumbo $5bn bond sale

Order books for the issue totalled $20bn, showing that Oman can...

Taking cover: Inside the GCC home insurance market

Taking cover: Inside the GCC home insurance market

Home insurance in the GCC remains remarkably low, despite arresting...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking