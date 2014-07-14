Video: Dubai Crown Prince filmed atop Burj Khalifa

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has issued a special Ramadan message from the top of the Burj Khalifia, the world's tallest building, in a spectacular video and image featuring the full moon lite up in the background.

In a message to his Instagram followers, Sheikh Hamdan said: "With every full moon comes a new beginning and with every new beginning comes opportunities! A big thank you to all my followers. 12.7.2014 #MyDubai."

His message has since been liked 89,200 times by Instagram users.

Click here to watch the video which was issued with the message “Super moon, super city for my super followers! #mydubai 12.7.2014."

It is not the first time the Dubai royal has been filmed atop the iconic tower. Late last year, as Dubai residents celebrated the city being awarded the hosting of World Expo 2020, authorities released a celebratory video officially launching the event, featuring Sheikh Hamdan sitting atop the world’s tallest building waving the UAE flag.

Click here to watch the 15 second Expo video.