Video: Fire hits labourers' caravans on Nakheel's Warsan worksite

Incident destroys 10 caravans, which were being used to accommodate construction workers
The following video shows the fire that destroyed 10 labourers’ caravans on Nakheel’s Warsan 3 development in Dubai.
The blaze was reported to Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) at 7.17pm on Wednesday – less than 10 minutes before the video was captured – and brought under control by 8.07pm.
The incident resulted in the destruction of 10 caravans, which were being used to accommodate construction workers.
Nobody was injured during the blaze, according to a statement issued on DCD’s Instagram account.
The video below was captured at 7.25pm from the nearby Silicon Oasis community.
