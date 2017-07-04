|Home
A Golf GTI Clubsport took part in a race against a Peregrine falcon, which can fly at speeds of up to 320km/h, on a stretch of desert in the UAE.
The encounter, named “The Chase”, was aimed at highlighting the capabilities of both bird and vehicle as they raced past sand dunes.
The Clubsport, which can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.3 seconds, boasts a turbocharged 265 hp direct-injection engine, front wheel drive and Dynamic Chassis Control.
It reportedly outmanoeuvred the falcon thanks to a boost function allowing an increase in power to over 290 hp for a short period of time.
Video: When a Golf GTI raced a falcon in the UAE desert
The Peregrine falcon can fly at speeds of up to 320km/h...
