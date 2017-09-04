Video: First exhibition in the Palestinian Museum

Mon 04 Sep 2017 10:33 AM
More than a year after it was officially opened, the museum of Palestinian history has finally inaugurated its first exhibition in the university town of Birzeit, near Ramallah, in the West Bank.

(Source: euronews (in English) YouTube channel)

