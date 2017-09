Sun 10 Sep 2017 10:07 AM

Ferraris are out in force in Italy this weekend to celebrate the motoring giant's 70th birthday.

In Milan, around 500 cars were on show as owners and collectors gathered from across Europe to party and parade.

Later they were due to head to Modena, the hometown of founder Enzo Ferrari. A series of tailor-made cars, all inspired by iconic models from the past are planned by the company this year to mark the anniversary.

(Source: euronews (in English) YouTube channel)