Tue 19 Sep 2017 10:53 AM

Six scientists have successfully completed a space mission without ever setting foot in a rocket. The crew spent eight-months cooped up in a Mars-like habitat on a barren plateau just beneath a remote Hawaiian volcano.

The data produced by the HI-SEAS V project should help NASA to identify the psychological profile of the people best suited to long and isolating missions, which will come in useful by 2030, when it hopes to send humans to Mars.

