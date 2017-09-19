Video: A look at Mercedes' new $2.7 million hypercar

Tue 19 Sep 2017 11:25 AM
Mercedes-AMG unveiled its long-awaited Project One hybrid hypercar concept ahead of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The Project One is packed with technology from the company's back to back to back World Championship-winning Formula One team.

At the heart of the Project One is a hybrid drive unit lifted directly from Mercedes-AMG's Formula One racer. In total the drive unit can produce more than 1,000 horsepower. The system consists of a 1.6 liter, turbocharged V6 engine with an atmospheric red line of 11,000 RPMs. The Project One has one engine and four electric motors.

All of this advanced Formula One technology comes at a price. The Project One starts at €2.275 million or $2.72 million with production cars expected to arrive sometime around 2019.

Sadly, if haven't ordered one, you are already too late. All 275 production Mercedes-AMG Project Ones have been spoken for.

(Source: Business Insider YouTube channel)

Related Videos

Video: Germany gets tough on refugees

Video: Germany gets tough on refugees

Video: How yoga changes your brain

Video: How yoga changes your brain

Video: Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone augmented reality update is 'A Profound Day'

Video: Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone augmented reality update is 'A Profound Day'

Video: Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico

Video: Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico

Video: Five stunning stats about the growth of Boeing

Video: Five stunning stats about the growth of Boeing

Video: Cycling around the world in 80 days

Video: Cycling around the world in 80 days

Video: Scientists complete eight-month Mars mission ... on earth

Video: Scientists complete eight-month Mars mission ... on earth

Video: A look at Expo 2020 Dubai's legacy plans

Video: A look at Expo 2020 Dubai's legacy plans

Video: Water crisis looms in Libyan city of Tobruk

Video: Water crisis looms in Libyan city of Tobruk

Video: Electric car dream comes at a cost

Video: Electric car dream comes at a cost

Video: SpaceX Dragon arrives home from International Space Station

Video: SpaceX Dragon arrives home from International Space Station

Video: Can renewables bring profit?

Video: Can renewables bring profit?

Video: Apple hints at augmented reality revolution

Video: Apple hints at augmented reality revolution

Video: How eating for your DNA improves health

Video: How eating for your DNA improves health

Video: Tesla opens first two 'City Center' supercharger stations

Video: Tesla opens first two 'City Center' supercharger stations

Video: What $100,000 can buy you on Facebook

Video: What $100,000 can buy you on Facebook

Video: This Renault car can become part of your house

Video: This Renault car can become part of your house

Video: 10 years of the iPhone revolution

Video: 10 years of the iPhone revolution

Video: SpaceX just launched a super-secret spy craft into Orbit

Video: SpaceX just launched a super-secret spy craft into Orbit

Video: Would you pay $1,000 for the latest iPhone?

Video: Would you pay $1,000 for the latest iPhone?