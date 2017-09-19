Video: A look at Mercedes' new $2.7 million hypercar

Tue 19 Sep 2017 11:25 AM

Mercedes-AMG unveiled its long-awaited Project One hybrid hypercar concept ahead of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The Project One is packed with technology from the company's back to back to back World Championship-winning Formula One team.

At the heart of the Project One is a hybrid drive unit lifted directly from Mercedes-AMG's Formula One racer. In total the drive unit can produce more than 1,000 horsepower. The system consists of a 1.6 liter, turbocharged V6 engine with an atmospheric red line of 11,000 RPMs. The Project One has one engine and four electric motors.

All of this advanced Formula One technology comes at a price. The Project One starts at €2.275 million or $2.72 million with production cars expected to arrive sometime around 2019.

Sadly, if haven't ordered one, you are already too late. All 275 production Mercedes-AMG Project Ones have been spoken for.

(Source: Business Insider YouTube channel)