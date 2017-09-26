Video: Self-driving cars will radically transform the passenger experience

Tue 26 Sep 2017 12:29 PM

Tesla, General Motors, and a slew of other tech and auto companies are racing to get self-driving vehicles on the road. Although we're still several years away before a fully autonomous car could hit the market, automakers are already exploring how the tech could change vehicles themselves.

Taking the driver out of the equation gives designers new freedom to reimagine car interiors. BMW unveiled a concept at CES in January that essentially looks like a living room on wheels. Rolls-Royce, which is owned by BMW, unveiled a concept in 2016 that has a giant couch with tons of legroom. No driver controls means there's more room for kicking back and relaxing.

Other models feature seats that face each other, some even leaving room for a coffee table and bookshelf. Companies are exploring how cars might look without a driver's seat, but that doesn't mean all automakers are sold on the notion that driver controls need to go. These concepts show how companies are exploring how everything from the dashboard to the seats can change when self-driving tech hits the market.

(Source: Wochit Tech YouTube channel)