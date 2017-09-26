Video: Self-driving cars will radically transform the passenger experience

Tue 26 Sep 2017 12:29 PM
Tesla, General Motors, and a slew of other tech and auto companies are racing to get self-driving vehicles on the road. Although we're still several years away before a fully autonomous car could hit the market, automakers are already exploring how the tech could change vehicles themselves.

Taking the driver out of the equation gives designers new freedom to reimagine car interiors. BMW unveiled a concept at CES in January that essentially looks like a living room on wheels. Rolls-Royce, which is owned by BMW, unveiled a concept in 2016 that has a giant couch with tons of legroom. No driver controls means there's more room for kicking back and relaxing.

Other models feature seats that face each other, some even leaving room for a coffee table and bookshelf. Companies are exploring how cars might look without a driver's seat, but that doesn't mean all automakers are sold on the notion that driver controls need to go. These concepts show how companies are exploring how everything from the dashboard to the seats can change when self-driving tech hits the market.

(Source: Wochit Tech YouTube channel)

Related Videos

VIdeo: Inside Alibaba's smart warehouse staffed by robots

VIdeo: Inside Alibaba's smart warehouse staffed by robots

Video: Dubai just tested its autonomous flying drone taxi

Video: Dubai just tested its autonomous flying drone taxi

Video: Which is better - Google Home or Amazon Echo?

Video: Which is better - Google Home or Amazon Echo?

Video: Saudi women enter King Fahd Stadium for the first time

Video: Saudi women enter King Fahd Stadium for the first time

Video: Ford designers test ideas with HoloLens 'mixed reality'

Video: Ford designers test ideas with HoloLens 'mixed reality'

Video: Trump administration enacts new travel ban

Video: Trump administration enacts new travel ban

Video: The annual CEO Middle East Awards 2017

Video: The annual CEO Middle East Awards 2017

Video: Myanmar's humanitarian crisis

Video: Myanmar's humanitarian crisis

Video: Who is Mohammed bin Salman al Saud?

Video: Who is Mohammed bin Salman al Saud?

Video: Tesla and AMD partner on A.I. chip

Video: Tesla and AMD partner on A.I. chip

Video: Alfa Romeo Stelvio impressive blast into SUV market

Video: Alfa Romeo Stelvio impressive blast into SUV market

Video: Apple faces doubts over iPhone 8 demand

Video: Apple faces doubts over iPhone 8 demand

Video: Google and HTC in $1.1bn deal

Video: Google and HTC in $1.1bn deal

Video: Picasso exhibition in Rome celebrates centenary of artist's visit to Italy

Video: Picasso exhibition in Rome celebrates centenary of artist's visit to Italy

Video: Germany gets tough on refugees

Video: Germany gets tough on refugees

Video: How yoga changes your brain

Video: How yoga changes your brain

Video: Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone augmented reality update is 'A Profound Day'

Video: Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone augmented reality update is 'A Profound Day'

Video: Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico

Video: Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico

Video: A look at Mercedes' new $2.7 million hypercar

Video: A look at Mercedes' new $2.7 million hypercar

Video: Five stunning stats about the growth of Boeing

Video: Five stunning stats about the growth of Boeing