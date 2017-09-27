Video: Dubai just tested its autonomous flying drone taxi

Wed 27 Sep 2017 11:35 AM
Autonomous air taxi service Volocopter just had its first test flight in Dubai.

The giant drone-like vehicle has 2 seats, 18 propellers, and is powered by 9 batteries, allowing it a flight time of around 30 minutes.

The flight was unmanned as it is still in its testing phase, which will last 5 years and eventually include pilots. The aim is for the Volocopter to work through the use of having a smartphone app, ordering a Volocopter and having it pick you up and take you to your next destination.

Dubai sees Volocopter as the eventual future of passenger travel.

(Source: Business Insider UK YouTube channel)

