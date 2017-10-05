Video: Syrian teenagers get chance to learn journalism in Turkey

Thu 05 Oct 2017 12:20 PM
Duaa is one of 40 Syrian teenagers who had the chance to learn about mobile journalism at a workshop in her refugee camp, held by TRT World.

(Source: TRT World YouTube channel)

