Video: Golfers compete in Dubai Hero Challenge at Nasimi Beach Club

Wed 15 Nov 2017 10:36 AM

Eight European Tour stars - Current Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood and World Number Five Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Li Haotong, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren, Thomas Pieters and Ian Poulter - took on the head-to-head challenge in Dubai.