Video: Arabian Business Achievement Awards 2017 winners - Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free

Wed 15 Nov 2017 02:22 PM
Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free, speaking at the Arabian Business Achievement Awards 2017

(Source: ArabianBusiness.com YouTube channel)

Related Videos

Video: First Barbie with a hijab

Video: First Barbie with a hijab

Video: Destinations to discover from the World Travel Market

Video: Destinations to discover from the World Travel Market

Video: Tesla unveils a new electric semi-truck

Video: Tesla unveils a new electric semi-truck

Video: Saudi Aramco IPO: When, where and how much?

Video: Saudi Aramco IPO: When, where and how much?

Arabian Business Future Stars: Adeeb Al Balushi

Arabian Business Future Stars: Adeeb Al Balushi

Arabian Business Future Stars: Talib Al Hinai

Arabian Business Future Stars: Talib Al Hinai

Arabian Business Future Stars: Rashed Belhasa

Arabian Business Future Stars: Rashed Belhasa

Arabian Business Stars of the Future: Lama Younis

Arabian Business Stars of the Future: Lama Younis

Arabian Business Future Stars: Elissa Freiha

Arabian Business Future Stars: Elissa Freiha

Arabian Business Future Stars: Amani Al Hosani

Arabian Business Future Stars: Amani Al Hosani

Arabian Business Future Stars: Ali Sajwani

Arabian Business Future Stars: Ali Sajwani

Arabian Business Future Stars: Adeeb Al Balushi

Arabian Business Future Stars: Adeeb Al Balushi

Video: Michael Schumacher's Legendary Ferrari comes to auction

Video: Michael Schumacher's Legendary Ferrari comes to auction

Video: Airbus deal suggests explosive growth in budget airline market

Video: Airbus deal suggests explosive growth in budget airline market

Winners stage: Arabian Business Achievement Awards 2017 - Munib Masri, chairman of Edgo and PADICO

Winners stage: Arabian Business Achievement Awards 2017 - Munib Masri, chairman of Edgo and PADICO

Winners stage: Arabian Business Achievement Awards 2017 - Mohamed Alabbar, Emaar Group

Winners stage: Arabian Business Achievement Awards 2017 - Mohamed Alabbar, Emaar Group

Achievement Award belongs to the 6,000 people that work for Dubai Duty Free, says Colm McLoughlin

Achievement Award belongs to the 6,000 people that work for Dubai Duty Free, says Colm McLoughlin

Retail is a major contributor to the economies of the Middle East, says Mohammed AlShaya

Retail is a major contributor to the economies of the Middle East, says Mohammed AlShaya

Winners Stage: Arabian Business Achievement Awards 2017 - H.E. Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi

Winners Stage: Arabian Business Achievement Awards 2017 - H.E. Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi

Video: Arabian Business Achievement Awards 2017 winners - Mohamed Alabbar, Emaar Group

Video: Arabian Business Achievement Awards 2017 winners - Mohamed Alabbar, Emaar Group