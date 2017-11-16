Video: Michael Schumacher's Legendary Ferrari comes to auction

Thu 16 Nov 2017 10:44 AM
Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2001-the most important modern Formula 1 race car in existence-will be offered as a major highlight of Sotheby's Contemporary Art Evening Auction on 16 November 2017 in New York.

Contemporary Art challenges traditional boundaries, making this auction the perfect setting for the Ferrari F2001-an artful combination of beauty, design, and balance.

(Source: Gulf Sothebyâ€™s International RealtyÂ YouTube channel)

