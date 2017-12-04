Video: Inside the world's only flying eye hospital

Mon 04 Dec 2017 09:50 AM
Global charity Orbis have converted a Boeing MD-10 into an eye hospital complete with an operating room.

(Source: CNBC International YouTube channel)

Related Videos

Video: From Palestinian refugee camps to luxury boutiques

Video: From Palestinian refugee camps to luxury boutiques

Video: Emirates collaborates with ESPN on athlete documentary series

Video: Emirates collaborates with ESPN on athlete documentary series

Video: Sheikh Zayed, UAE National Day get tribute on NASDAQ building in New York

Video: Sheikh Zayed, UAE National Day get tribute on NASDAQ building in New York

Video: Timelapse video of Bali's erupting volcano

Video: Timelapse video of Bali's erupting volcano

Video: Saudi crown prince pledges to rid world of Islamist terror

Video: Saudi crown prince pledges to rid world of Islamist terror

Video: Emirates airline welcomes 'The Little Brother' - Cirrus SR22

Video: Emirates airline welcomes 'The Little Brother' - Cirrus SR22

Video: More than 300 killed after mosque terror attack in Egypt

Video: More than 300 killed after mosque terror attack in Egypt

Video: Inside Saudi Arabia's gilded prison at Riyadh Ritz-Carlton

Video: Inside Saudi Arabia's gilded prison at Riyadh Ritz-Carlton

Video: Latest tourism #StaySunny promo video for Dubai

Video: Latest tourism #StaySunny promo video for Dubai

Video: Boxing champion's fight in the sky in Dubai

Video: Boxing champion's fight in the sky in Dubai

Video: Emirates takes centre stage at Dubai Airshow with deals and new launches

Video: Emirates takes centre stage at Dubai Airshow with deals and new launches

Video: $9.5 million villa in 5-star hotel Five Palm Jumeirah

Video: $9.5 million villa in 5-star hotel Five Palm Jumeirah

Video: First Barbie with a hijab

Video: First Barbie with a hijab

Video: Destinations to discover from the World Travel Market

Video: Destinations to discover from the World Travel Market

Video: Tesla unveils a new electric semi-truck

Video: Tesla unveils a new electric semi-truck

Video: Saudi Aramco IPO: When, where and how much?

Video: Saudi Aramco IPO: When, where and how much?

Arabian Business Future Stars: Adeeb Al Balushi

Arabian Business Future Stars: Adeeb Al Balushi

Arabian Business Future Stars: Talib Al Hinai

Arabian Business Future Stars: Talib Al Hinai

Arabian Business Future Stars: Rashed Belhasa

Arabian Business Future Stars: Rashed Belhasa

Arabian Business Stars of the Future: Lama Younis

Arabian Business Stars of the Future: Lama Younis