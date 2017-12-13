Video: Everything you need to know about Bitcoin

Wed 13 Dec 2017 10:21 AM
With a price that approached $20,000 this week, here's our best shot at explaining why the cryptocurrency has been soaring all year.

(Source: CNBC YouTube channel)

Related Videos

