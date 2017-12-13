b
Most Read
Palm residents given weather warning as UAE braces for rain storms
13 Dec 2017
Warning to UAE drivers as heavy rain forecast over weekend
14 Dec 2017
Video: Everything you need to know about Bitcoin
Wed 13 Dec 2017 10:21 AM
With a price that approached $20,000 this week, here's our best shot at explaining why the cryptocurrency has been soaring all year.
(Source: CNBC YouTube channel)
Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency
virtual currency
digital currency
digital wallet
USA
