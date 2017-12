Thu 21 Dec 2017 09:06 AM

Diana Legacy Award winner Maya Ghazal arrived in the UK as a 15-year-old in 2015. She explained that despite her initial struggles and feelings of loneliness in her new home, she integrated well and is now a keen voluntary worker.

"Living in the UK, I’ve never faced someone who isn’t welcoming towards refugees. I was lucky enough that everyone who I faced and talked to – everyone was understanding."

"I totally understand the haters, it’s just that maybe they don’t see the bigger picture... These comments give me a push forward that I need to prove them wrong and I need to prove to them I’m someone that’s worthy"

(Source: Business Insider UK YouTube channel)