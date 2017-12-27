Video: Apple suppliers drop on report of weak iPhone X demand

Wed 27 Dec 2017 10:09 AM
Shares in several of Apple's Asian suppliers took a hit for the second straight day this week.

(Source: CNBC YouTube channel)

Related Videos

Video: Apple slowed iPhones on purpose

Video: Apple slowed iPhones on purpose

Video: NYC unveils new serenity design for New Year's Eve ball

Video: NYC unveils new serenity design for New Year's Eve ball

Video: Dubai Safari, the iconic project by Dubai Municipality

Video: Dubai Safari, the iconic project by Dubai Municipality

Video: 14-year-old refugee from Syria dreams of Paralympics

Video: 14-year-old refugee from Syria dreams of Paralympics

Video: Flying the Flag - Mohammed Al Balooshi

Video: Flying the Flag - Mohammed Al Balooshi

Video: A beginner's guide to Bitcoin

Video: A beginner's guide to Bitcoin

Video: Virgin Hyperloop One just broke its speed record

Video: Virgin Hyperloop One just broke its speed record

Video: A Syrian refugee on how she is proving the 'haters' wrong

Video: A Syrian refugee on how she is proving the 'haters' wrong

Video: The endurance horse rider of Dubai

Video: The endurance horse rider of Dubai

Video: A tribute to our pilots - Emirates Airline

Video: A tribute to our pilots - Emirates Airline