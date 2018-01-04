b
Subscribe
GCC
GCC
Qatar
Bahrain
Kuwait
Oman
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Featured
Loading...
Industries
Industries
Banking & Finance
Construction
Education
Energy
Healthcare
Media
Retail
Technology
Transport
Travel & Hospitality
Featured
Loading...
Property
Property
Loading...
Opinion
Opinion
Comment
Reader Comments
Topics
Featured
Loading...
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Wellness
Arts
Cars & Boats
Gadgets
Gourmet
Sport
Style
Travel
Featured
Loading...
Gallery
Gallery
Photos
Videos
Featured
Loading...
Lists
Lists
Loading...
Markets
Markets
Commodities
Companies A-Z
Currencies
Equities
Market Data
Featured
Loading...
بالعربية
b
GCC
Qatar
Bahrain
Kuwait
Oman
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Industries
Banking & Finance
Construction
Education
Energy
Healthcare
Media
Retail
Technology
Transport
Travel & Hospitality
Property
Opinion
Comment
Reader Comments
Topics
Lifestyle
Wellness
Arts
Cars & Boats
Gadgets
Gourmet
Sport
Style
Travel
Gallery
Photos
Videos
Lists
Markets
Commodities
Companies A-Z
Currencies
Equities
Market Data
Interviews
Banking & Finance
Construction
Culture & Society
Education
Energy
Healthcare
Media
Politics
Sports
Retail
Technology
Travel & Hospitality
Transport
Magazine
Company News
Most Read
Saudi Arabia arrests 11 princes over anti-austerity protest
06 Jan 2018
So what will happen to Dubai's real estate market in 2018?
05 Jan 2018
Subscribe to print and digital
Google Play
IOS
Advertise with us
Search
Date
Relevancy
Search
Home
Gallery
Videos
Video: Nissan is trying to connect your car to your brain
Thu 04 Jan 2018 11:22 AM
Nissan's researching Brain-to-Vehicle tech that would use a driver's brain waves to help control the vehicle.
(Source: CNNMoney YouTube channel)
Brain-to-Vehicle
Nissan
Japan
Related Videos
Video: Bitcoin technology disrupting many industries
Video: Are UAE businesses ready for VAT?
Video: Nigerian singer 2Baba does a camel karaoke in Dubai
Video: YouTube star sorry for filming suicide victim
Video: Dubai adds the world's largest picture-frame to its skyline
Video: Saudi Arabia looking to diversify economy
Video: Etihad Airways marks start of the 'Year of Zayed'
Video: What's next for Cryptocurrencies in 2018?
Video: NASA's best images from all over the solar system - 2017 in space
Video: Apple slowed iPhones on purpose
1
Next
Last
Total