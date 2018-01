Video: How to drive a $500,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom

Mon 08 Jan 2018 11:26 AM

Arabian Business gets behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce Phantom in Zurich, Switzerland, with Andi McCann, global product and driver trainer for Rolls-Royce, for a lesson in how to properly drive a luxury car. And they don't get much more luxurious than a Rolls-Royce Phantom.