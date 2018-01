Wed 10 Jan 2018 11:45 AM

The kaffiyeh is a traditional Arab headdress and a symbol of the Palestinian struggle.

Today, it continues to represent an important part of Palestinian heritage. Unfortunately, the Al Hirbawi factory is the last remaining institution in the Palestinian territories producing the original kaffiyeh. Brothers Jouda, Abdelazim and Ezzat have been working in the factory since they were kids, inheriting the family business and continuing the proud legacy.

(Source: Great Big Story YouTube channel)