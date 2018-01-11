Video: Why is it getting harder for telecoms to keep their customers happy?

Thu 11 Jan 2018 09:46 AM
Telecoms in the region are finding it increasingly difficult to satisfy customer expectations. Here's how leading operators are tackling this issue.

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)

