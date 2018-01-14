Video: Saudi women attend football match for first time

Sun 14 Jan 2018 01:37 PM
The move came amid a series of reforms aimed at easing gender restrictions in the conservative Muslim country.

(Source: euronews (in English) YouTube channel)

