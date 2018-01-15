Video: Palestine - what is the reality doing business under occupation?

Mon 15 Jan 2018 12:29 PM
Palestine has an economy. And despite the challenges, life goes on. So what are the opportunities and how do businesses navigate the many obstacles there?

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)

