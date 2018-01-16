b
Home
Gallery
Videos
Video: Saudi Arabia and the story behind the world's biggest IPO
Tue 16 Jan 2018 11:56 AM
As Saudi Aramco closes in on the prize of a massive $100bn float, here are some of the key factors driving the move, and the key players involved in the potential deal.
(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)
Saudi Aramco
Aramco IPO
Largest oil producer
initial public offerings
diversify economy
Saudi Vision 2030
Saudi Arabia
