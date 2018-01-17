Video: When will electric cars dominate the UAE's roads?

Wed 17 Jan 2018 10:44 AM
The world's most popular electric vehicle, the Nissan Leaf, is launching in the UAE this year. Is the era of the green car finally with us in this region?

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)

Related Videos

Video: Why the A380 never really took off

Video: Why the A380 never really took off

Video: World's largest water reservoir unveiled in the desert

Video: World's largest water reservoir unveiled in the desert

Video: VAT - are UAE customers being overcharged?

Video: VAT - are UAE customers being overcharged?

Video: Saudi Arabia and the story behind the world's biggest IPO

Video: Saudi Arabia and the story behind the world's biggest IPO

Video: Five things to know about cryptocurrencies

Video: Five things to know about cryptocurrencies

Video: Palestine - what is the reality doing business under occupation?

Video: Palestine - what is the reality doing business under occupation?

Video: Saudi women attend football match for first time

Video: Saudi women attend football match for first time

Video: Yas Island's big, bold expansion plans

Video: Yas Island's big, bold expansion plans

Video: Does Emirates hold the key to the Boeing vs Airbus rivalry?

Video: Does Emirates hold the key to the Boeing vs Airbus rivalry?

Video: Why is it getting harder for telecoms to keep their customers happy?

Video: Why is it getting harder for telecoms to keep their customers happy?