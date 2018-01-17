Video: Why the A380 never really took off

Wed 17 Jan 2018 11:12 AM
Airbus has said it will stop making its A380 superjumbo if it does not get any more orders. Sales director John Leahy said the company was still hopeful to work out a deal with Emirates airline.

(Source: BBC News YouTube channel)

