GCC
GCC
Qatar
Bahrain
Kuwait
Oman
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Industries
Industries
Banking & Finance
Construction
Education
Energy
Healthcare
Media
Retail
Technology
Transport
Travel & Hospitality
Property
Property
Opinion
Opinion
Comment
Reader Comments
Topics
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Wellness
Arts
Cars & Boats
Gadgets
Gourmet
Sport
Style
Travel
Gallery
Gallery
Photos
Videos
Lists
Lists
Markets
Markets
Commodities
Companies A-Z
Currencies
Equities
Market Data
GCC
Qatar
Bahrain
Kuwait
Oman
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Industries
Banking & Finance
Construction
Education
Energy
Healthcare
Media
Retail
Technology
Transport
Travel & Hospitality
Property
Opinion
Comment
Reader Comments
Topics
Lifestyle
Wellness
Arts
Cars & Boats
Gadgets
Gourmet
Sport
Style
Travel
Gallery
Photos
Videos
Lists
Markets
Commodities
Companies A-Z
Currencies
Equities
Market Data
Home
Videos
Videos
Video: Why the A380 never really took off
Wed 17 Jan 2018 11:12 AM
Airbus has said it will stop making its A380 superjumbo if it does not get any more orders. Sales director John Leahy said the company was still hopeful to work out a deal with Emirates airline.
(Source: BBC News YouTube channel)
Airbus
Airbus A380
Emirates Airline
Emirates A380
France
United Arab Emirates
