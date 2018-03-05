b
Video: Middle East consumers looking for more discrete watches, says Breitling CEO
Mon 05 Mar 2018 11:33 AM
Clients in the Middle East are looking for more discrete watches, according to Georges Kern, the newly-appointed chief executive of Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling.
(Source:
Arabianbusiness.com
YouTube channel)
Breitling
Georges Kern
Swiss luxury watchmaker
United Arab Emirates
