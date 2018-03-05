Video: Market volatility: threat or opportunity?

Mon 05 Mar 2018 11:40 AM
The markets have suffered several weeks of turbulence after the Dow Jones crashed at the beginning of February.

That ten percent selloff might have spooked many investors, but Stephen Rees, managing director and senior investment advisor at JP Morgan, was bullish about US stocks when he spoke to Arabian Business.

Rees argues that the market fundamentals are still strong – including earnings and cash flow revenues. And he’s not worried about inflation either, seeing it as a sign of healthy growth.

In this edition of Inside AB, Shayan Shakeel and Eddie Taylor discuss those opinions and look ahead to what the market has in store.

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)

