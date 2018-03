Wed 21 Mar 2018 11:31 AM

The 12th edition of Art Dubai takes place from March 21-24 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. More than 100 art galleries are coming from around the world to showcase and sell their art

But art can also inspire new ways of thinking, hence the proliferation of companies in this region who choose to collect art, including the CEO of Omnicom Media Group MENA, Elie Khouri. There are also patrons such as Abraaj Capital, whose art prize has helped foster the development of art in the region.

In this edition of Inside AB, Jeremy Lawrence and Eddie Taylor take a look at the growing role of art in the region.

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)