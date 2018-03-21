Video: Could Saudi Arabia become a tourist hotspot?

Wed 21 Mar 2018 11:39 AM
Saudi tourism visas will likely be issued in April 2018, as the kingdom attempts to diversify its economy by attracting millions of tourists.

The newly relaxed rules do come with caveats, but are nonetheless a big change for a country that has long shied away from opening up to non-religious tourism.

And there is plenty to see: Saudi has UNESCO-listed sites, world-class diving and pristine beaches.

In this edition of Inside AB, Jeremy Lawrence and Shayan Shakeel take a look at those plans and ask whether the country can achieve its plan to attract 30 million tourists a year by 2030.

For more on this story, visit.

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)

