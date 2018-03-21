Video: Could Saudi Arabia become a tourist hotspot?

The newly relaxed rules do come with caveats, but are nonetheless a big change for a country that has long shied away from opening up to non-religious tourism.
And there is plenty to see: Saudi has UNESCO-listed sites, world-class diving and pristine beaches.
In this edition of Inside AB, Jeremy Lawrence and Shayan Shakeel take a look at those plans and ask whether the country can achieve its plan to attract 30 million tourists a year by 2030.
For more on this story, visit.
(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)