Dubai shopping mall unveils new retail strategy for 2018
28 Mar 2018
Airspace capacity up 25% at Dubai's DXB, doubles at Al Maktoum Int'l
28 Mar 2018
Video: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih says Saudi Aramco could go public this year
Wed 28 Mar 2018 10:57 AM
Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih, in an interview with CNBC, that Saudi Aramco is ready to make its public debut and Saudi Arabia is ready for the offering from a regulatory standpoint.
(Source: CNBC YouTube channel)
saudi energy minister
Khalid Al-Falih
Saudi Aramco
Aramco IPO
Largest oil producer
Saudi Arabia
Related Videos
Video: New airport to cater to 200m passengers a year
Video: Facebook the perfect storm or storm in a teacup?
Video: Why we're living in a new golden age of aviation
Video: How did Facebook mess up so badly?
Video: Young Iraqis trying to rebuild Mosul
Video: Dubai model critical of lack of plus size modest clothes
Video: The Saudi Crown Prince's US charm offensive
Video: This could be the taxi of the future
Video: Souq's Ronaldo Mouchawar to attend Arabian Business StartUp Academy
Video: The third party delivery controversy rumbles on
