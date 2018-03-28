Video: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih says Saudi Aramco could go public this year

Wed 28 Mar 2018 10:57 AM
Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih, in an interview with CNBC, that Saudi Aramco is ready to make its public debut and Saudi Arabia is ready for the offering from a regulatory standpoint.

(Source: CNBC YouTube channel)

