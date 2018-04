Mon 16 Apr 2018 11:32 AM

David Cook leads one of the UAE's fastest growing consultancy firms, Project Partners.

Since 2009, the self-funded company has won numerous awards and is now a multi-million-dollar consultancy with over 100 projects under its belt, covering F&B, retail, hospitality and commercial offices.

And yet, even with this track record, Cook decided it was time to reboot his business model to stay ahead of the game. Here, he explains exactly how he did it, and what happened as a consequence of that process.

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)