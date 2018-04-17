Video: What Facebook and Google need to do to regain trust - and business

Tue 17 Apr 2018 11:39 AM

The tech giants' brawl over privacy and products highlights why the industry needs to reinvent itself after recent data controversies.

In this edition of Inside AB, Jeremy Lawrence and Shayan Shakeel ask what Facebook and Google need to regain trust – and business.

Irony reigns the tech industry right now as the CEOs of its biggest ambassadors trade blows over issues that consumers have long complained about.

Privacy, for instance, has long been a concern among social media users as they warily, but willingly, shared personal information on platforms.

Those concerns came to the fore last month as reports emerged that the world’s biggest social media company, Facebook, was turning a blind eye to practices rampant among companies and political consultancies where they use compromised and actionable user data to fuel campaigns and promotions that affect, among other things, elections and the democratic process.

The CEO of the world’s most valuable company, Apple Inc, has lashed out against Facebook’s data policies. “I wouldn’t be in this situation. Privacy to us is a human right, a civil liberty,” Tim Cook said in a joint interview with MSNBC and Recode of Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)