Video: Equal pay for men and women is a good start

Sun 22 Apr 2018 12:18 PM

The recent announcement that men and women in the UAE will receive equal pay is a welcome move.

The UAE Cabinet recently approved the issuance of legislation to ensure equal pay for men and women working in the country.

According to state news agency WAM, the Law on Equal Wages and Salaries for Men and Women will ensure that women have equal opportunities as partners in the UAE’s development, and to further empower women to lead future national strategies and ambitious projects.

It added that the UAE Government has been consolidating efforts to narrow the gender gap. In 2015, the UAE Council for Gender Balance was established to position UAE among the leading countries in the world in terms of gender balance.

In this edition of Inside AB, Lubna Hamdan and Jeremy Lawrence look at what else needs to happen to push for equal rights, a more balanced workforce in the region and the progress towards a post-oil future.

For more on this story visit.

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)