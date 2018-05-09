b
Video: What is the Iran nuclear deal?
Wed 09 May 2018 11:28 AM
What the Iran nuclear deal is and whether its future will last.
(Source: BBC News YouTube channel)
President Donald Trump
sanctions
iran nuclear deal
ballistic missile
Hassan Rouhani
Politics and economics
Iran
USA
Related Videos
Video: Why oil prices are rising
Video: US sets China $200bn trade deficit cut
Video: Siemens $500m Dubai expansion to boost AI
Video: How DP World and Virgin Hyperloop One will change the future of cargo
Video: Jeff Bezos reveals why he is spending billions of dollars to go to space
Video: What is an IPO?
Video: NASA launches mission to explore below Mars' surface
Video: How can MENA countries tap into the $3trn global fashion market?
Video: Apple announces $100bn share buyback plan
Video: Culture centre teaches Syrian heritage to kids
