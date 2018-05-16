Video: Amazon moves into new blockchain partnership

Wed 16 May 2018 10:56 AM
Amazon's cloud computing arm is looking to make it easier for customers to use blockchain with a new partnership announced Tuesday.

(Source: CNBC YouTube channel)

