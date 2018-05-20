Video: How the UAE's new part-time visa law works

Sun 20 May 2018 10:01 AM

Over the past few years, we have seen the UAE government introduce a number of changes aimed at improving the rights of workers. These range from standardised employment contracts to health insurance and the protection of wages. More recently, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) introduced the part-time employment system in an effort to enhance the flexibility of the labour market. The system indicates a further shift from a sponsor-centric to a worker-centric labour migration system in the UAE.

So, who do these changes apply to? The part-time employment rules apply to foreign nationals as well as Emirati citizens holding a university degree or specialised technical diploma. Categorised as first- and second-skill grade professions, according to the MOHRE classification system, these would include directors, managers, engineers, skilled technicians and other skilled individuals across several industries including IT, healthcare, and academia.

It is worth clarifying that individuals with residence visas will only receive an electronic labour card issued by the MOHRE, while those recruited from outside the UAE will have to undergo the full immigration process with medical examination and endorsement of a residence permit.

In this edition of Inside AB Shayan Shakheel and Jeremy Lawrence discuss the new laws and what they mean for workers in the UAE.

