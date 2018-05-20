Video: How the UAE's new part-time visa law works

So, who do these changes apply to? The part-time employment rules apply to foreign nationals as well as Emirati citizens holding a university degree or specialised technical diploma. Categorised as first- and second-skill grade professions, according to the MOHRE classification system, these would include directors, managers, engineers, skilled technicians and other skilled individuals across several industries including IT, healthcare, and academia.
It is worth clarifying that individuals with residence visas will only receive an electronic labour card issued by the MOHRE, while those recruited from outside the UAE will have to undergo the full immigration process with medical examination and endorsement of a residence permit.
In this edition of Inside AB Shayan Shakheel and Jeremy Lawrence discuss the new laws and what they mean for workers in the UAE.
(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)