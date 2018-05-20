b
Home
Gallery
Videos
Video: Elon Musk's plans for tunnel travel
Sun 20 May 2018 10:50 AM
Technology billionaire promised that his planned underground network beneath Los Angeles would carry passengers at 100mph for just a dollar per trip
(Source: Financial Times YouTube channel)
Elon Musk
Tesla
SpaceX
Transport
transit tunnel
Los Angeles
Boring Company
tunnelling
USA
