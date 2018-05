Video: Here's what drives the price of oil

Mon 21 May 2018 09:49 AM

President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal could rattle the oil market, but there's a lot more to it than just that. There are many factors in play when it comes to how prices are determined. Crude is influenced by three major factors: supply, demand and geopolitics - and all three play a big role in how much Americans pay at the pump.