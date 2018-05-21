Video: How Snapchat plans to bounce back in the Middle East

In this edition of Inside AB Lubna Hamdan hears how Snap’s Q1 revenues were up 62 percent year-on-year. Friejh also defends the controversial redesign arguing that it was only disruptive in the short-term, arguing that the update platform will allow for far better communication and media use and provide a home for creators.
Freijh also says that Snapchat is a “camera company” that allows for superior self-expression compared to the social media channels which compete in a similar space.
It’s a robust defence of a company that is determined to bounce back and capitalise on its popularity among the youth demographic of the Middle East.
