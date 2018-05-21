Video: How Snapchat plans to bounce back in the Middle East

Mon 21 May 2018 09:57 AM

It's a social media sensation with over 190 million daily active users. But its Q1 results were poor and its share price has plummeted. One year after its IPO, Arabian Business gets the inside track on how Snap is performing from Hussein Freijh, the new general manager for Snap MENA.

In this edition of Inside AB Lubna Hamdan hears how Snap’s Q1 revenues were up 62 percent year-on-year. Friejh also defends the controversial redesign arguing that it was only disruptive in the short-term, arguing that the update platform will allow for far better communication and media use and provide a home for creators.

Freijh also says that Snapchat is a “camera company” that allows for superior self-expression compared to the social media channels which compete in a similar space.

It’s a robust defence of a company that is determined to bounce back and capitalise on its popularity among the youth demographic of the Middle East.

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)