Video: Has migration gone too far?

Wed 23 May 2018 11:20 AM
Migrants from the EU into Britian are more likely to be paying taxes than claiming benefits. So why do some people think migration is harmful, and how should this divisive issue be dealt with?

(Source: The Economist YouTube channel)

