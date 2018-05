Sun 27 May 2018 10:18 AM GST

Part of the European Union's sweeping new privacy regulations could change how people apply for loans, credit cards, and even jobs online.

The new law, called the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, goes into effect Friday and gives EU residents new rights and greater control over their information online, even the ability to have it completely erased.

But GDPR goes beyond just protecting personal data and could radically affect how people interact with the algorithms that control so much of the internet.

(Source: VICE News YouTube channel)