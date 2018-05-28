b
Subscribe
GCC
GCC
Qatar
Bahrain
Kuwait
Oman
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Featured
Loading...
Industries
Industries
Banking & Finance
Construction
Education
Energy
Healthcare
Media
Retail
Technology
Transport
Travel & Hospitality
Featured
Loading...
Property
Property
Loading...
Opinion
Opinion
Comment
Reader Comments
Topics
Featured
Loading...
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Wellness
Arts
Cars & Boats
Gadgets
Gourmet
Sport
Style
Travel
Featured
Loading...
Gallery
Gallery
Photos
Videos
Featured
Loading...
Lists
Lists
Loading...
Markets
Markets
Commodities
Companies A-Z
Currencies
Equities
Market Data
Featured
Loading...
بالعربية
b
GCC
Qatar
Bahrain
Kuwait
Oman
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Industries
Banking & Finance
Construction
Education
Energy
Healthcare
Media
Retail
Technology
Transport
Travel & Hospitality
Property
Opinion
Comment
Reader Comments
Topics
Lifestyle
Wellness
Arts
Cars & Boats
Gadgets
Gourmet
Sport
Style
Travel
Gallery
Photos
Videos
Lists
Markets
Commodities
Companies A-Z
Currencies
Equities
Market Data
Interviews
Banking & Finance
Construction
Culture & Society
Education
Energy
Healthcare
Media
Politics
Sports
Retail
Technology
Travel & Hospitality
Transport
Magazine
Company News
Jobs
Most Read
Ticket for life? Baby born on Saudia flight
28 May 2018
Dubai announces plan to take all real estate deals online
28 May 2018
Subscribe to print and digital
Google Play
IOS
Advertise with us
Search
Date
Relevancy
Search
Home
Gallery
Videos
Video: Inside the blockchain art auction selling Cryptokitties to bitcoin billionaires
Mon 28 May 2018 11:03 AM GST
It's a big week for auction houses in New York - at the Ethereal Summit in Queens, the world of digital art strives to find its financial footing with the aid of the burgeoning world of blockchain.
(Source: VICE News YouTube channel)
Last Updated: Mon 28 May 2018 12:20 PM GST
blockchain technology
Ethereal Summit
Arts
Technology
Blockchain Art
Auction
Cryptokitties
mike novogratz
blockchain-themed art
USA
Related Videos
Video: Ronaldo Mouchawar on Souq, Amazon and what start-ups need to know
Video: How the EU's new GDPR law gives people more power online
Video: Why now is the right time to invest in Dubai property
Video: GDPR is outpacing Beyonce in Google search
Video: How Dubai plans to sustain its retail market
The next frontier: when thoughts control machines
Video: Has migration gone too far?
Video: How Zoom Property, Dubai's new property portal, plans to grow in a busy market
Video: What is an ICO?
Video: Netflix announces deal with the Obamas for new shows, films
1
Next
Last
Total