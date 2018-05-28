Video: Inside the blockchain art auction selling Cryptokitties to bitcoin billionaires

Mon 28 May 2018 11:03 AM GST
It's a big week for auction houses in New York - at the Ethereal Summit in Queens, the world of digital art strives to find its financial footing with the aid of the burgeoning world of blockchain.

(Source: VICE News YouTube channel)

Last Updated: Mon 28 May 2018 12:20 PM GST

