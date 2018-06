Video: Prototype electric car could give the Tesla Roadster a run for its money

Sun 03 Jun 2018 12:01 PM GST

XING Mobility has a prototype for a car that is quicker than Tesla's Roadster. It has four electric motors that can produce 1,341 horsepower. It's also the first electric car of its kind to have on-track and off-road capabilities.

(Source: Business Insider YouTube channel)

