Video: Rare silk quran completed in two years

Sun 03 Jun 2018 12:14 PM GST

A foundation set up shop in Kabul 12 years ago to preserve art forms that go back centuries crafts like ceramics, woodworking and calligraphy. More than three dozen artisans completed its latest masterpiece, and as Yasin Eken tells us, it's a sacred one.

(Source: TRT World YouTube channel)

Last Updated: Sun 03 Jun 2018 12:43 PM GST