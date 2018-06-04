b
Subscribe
GCC
GCC
Qatar
Bahrain
Kuwait
Oman
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Featured
Loading...
Industries
Industries
Banking & Finance
Construction
Education
Energy
Healthcare
Media
Retail
Technology
Transport
Travel & Hospitality
Featured
Loading...
Property
Property
Loading...
Opinion
Opinion
Comment
Reader Comments
Topics
Featured
Loading...
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Wellness
Arts
Cars & Boats
Gadgets
Gourmet
Sport
Style
Travel
Featured
Loading...
Gallery
Gallery
Photos
Videos
Featured
Loading...
Lists
Lists
Loading...
Markets
Markets
Commodities
Companies A-Z
Currencies
Equities
Market Data
Featured
Loading...
بالعربية
b
GCC
Qatar
Bahrain
Kuwait
Oman
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Industries
Banking & Finance
Construction
Education
Energy
Healthcare
Media
Retail
Technology
Transport
Travel & Hospitality
Property
Opinion
Comment
Reader Comments
Topics
Lifestyle
Wellness
Arts
Cars & Boats
Gadgets
Gourmet
Sport
Style
Travel
Gallery
Photos
Videos
Lists
Markets
Commodities
Companies A-Z
Currencies
Equities
Market Data
Interviews
Banking & Finance
Construction
Culture & Society
Education
Energy
Healthcare
Media
Politics
Sports
Retail
Technology
Travel & Hospitality
Transport
Magazine
Company News
Jobs
2018 FIFA World Cup
Most Read
Etisalat announces FIFA World Cup 2018 package
03 Jun 2018
Saudi's King Salman announces new cabinet reshuffle
02 Jun 2018
Subscribe to print and digital
Google Play
IOS
Advertise with us
Search
Date
Relevancy
Search
Home
Gallery
Videos
Rewriting history: Sharjah exhibits a modern approach to calligraphy - video
Mon 04 Jun 2018 10:50 AM GST
A modern Arabic calligraphy exhibition at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization brings to light how the practice, that dates back to the 7th century, is moving with the times.
(Source: euronews (in English) YouTube channel)
Last Updated: Mon 04 Jun 2018 12:24 PM GST
Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization
Modern arabic calligraphy
Narjes Nourredine
Emirati calligrapher
contemporary art
culture and society
Arts
United Arab Emirates
Related Videos
Video: New blood diopsy test could herald new age in cancer treatment
Video: Ramadan and the e-commerce opportunity for GCC retailers
Video: Rare silk quran completed in two years
Video: Prototype electric car could give the Tesla Roadster a run for its money
Video: Why one-third of UAE residents would recommend their bank
Video: Women in Saudi Arabia to gain new opportunities with changing social restrictions
Video: Uber under pressure in Turkey after new regulation
Video: How to fix the GGC's healthcare industry
Video: Privately funded search for MH370 completed
Video: Why new EU data rules scare US companies
1
Next
Last
Total