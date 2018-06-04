Rewriting history: Sharjah exhibits a modern approach to calligraphy - video

Mon 04 Jun 2018 10:50 AM GST
A modern Arabic calligraphy exhibition at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization brings to light how the practice, that dates back to the 7th century, is moving with the times.

(Source: euronews (in English) YouTube channel)

Last Updated: Mon 04 Jun 2018 12:24 PM GST

Related Videos

Video: New blood diopsy test could herald new age in cancer treatment

Video: New blood diopsy test could herald new age in cancer treatment

Video: Ramadan and the e-commerce opportunity for GCC retailers

Video: Ramadan and the e-commerce opportunity for GCC retailers

Video: Rare silk quran completed in two years

Video: Rare silk quran completed in two years

Video: Prototype electric car could give the Tesla Roadster a run for its money

Video: Prototype electric car could give the Tesla Roadster a run for its money

Video: Why one-third of UAE residents would recommend their bank

Video: Why one-third of UAE residents would recommend their bank

Video: Women in Saudi Arabia to gain new opportunities with changing social restrictions

Video: Women in Saudi Arabia to gain new opportunities with changing social restrictions

Video: Uber under pressure in Turkey after new regulation

Video: Uber under pressure in Turkey after new regulation

Video: How to fix the GGC's healthcare industry

Video: How to fix the GGC's healthcare industry

Video: Privately funded search for MH370 completed

Video: Privately funded search for MH370 completed

Video: Why new EU data rules scare US companies

Video: Why new EU data rules scare US companies